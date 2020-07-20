DLH Announces Participation in Noble Virtual Road Show

ATLANTA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) ("DLH" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare and human services provider to the federal government, today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets' Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for July 22, 2020.



The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from CEO & President Zachary Parker and CFO Kathryn Johnbull, followed by a Q&A session proctored by Noble Analyst Joe Gomes, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for July 22, 2020, at 9 AM EDT. Registration is free but limited to 100. Register Here.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's seven core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has over 1,950 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full service SEC / FINRA registered broker dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, market making and equity research activities. Over the past 35 years Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. Over the more than three decades, Noble has established distribution to the investment community - institutional and retail. For the past 16 years, Noble has featured a selection of 125 emerging growth companies at its preeminent annual conference, NobleCon, open to investors at all levels; institutions, registered investment advisors, independent brokers and self-directed investors.

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, podcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984.