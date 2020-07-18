SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ideanomics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – IDEX

NEW YORK, July 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ideanomics, Inc. ("Ideanomics" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:IDEX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and indexed under 20-cv-05203, is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ideanomics, Inc. ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") securities between March 20, 2020, and June 25, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is brought on behalf of the Class for violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), 15 U.S.C. §§ 78j(b) and 78t(a) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the SEC, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5.



Ideanomics purports to be a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech products. Ideanomics common stock trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker "IDEX." The Company is headquartered in New York, New York, and maintains offices in Beijing and Qingdao, China.

In recent press releases, Ideanomics has lauded its "one million square foot EV expo center in Qingdao, Shandong Province," in China, also known as the Company's Mobile Energy Global (MEG) Division, or the "MEG Center." According to Ideanomics, the MEG Center is "the largest auto trading market in Qingdao," China.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ideanomics' MEG Center in Qingdao was not "a one million square foot EV expo center"; (ii) the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (iii) the Company's electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strong as Ideanomics had represented; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 25, 2020, analyst Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") issued a series of tweets in which it called Ideanomics "an egregious & obvious fraud." Hindenburg asserted that it found evidence that Ideanomics had doctored photos for use in its press releases to suggest that the Company owns or operates a vehicle sales center in Qingdao, China, when it in fact does not. Hindenburg further asserted that it had an investigator go to Ideanomics' purported MEG Center in Qingdao, China, where the investigator was unable to find any trace of Ideanomics or its purported MEG Center.

Also on June 25, 2020, analyst J Capital Research issued a report on Ideanomics entitled "Champion of Promotes." J Capital wrote, in part, that "Ideanomics . . . is a zero. The company changes its name and promotional story so frequently that it's hard to keep up. One thing remains a constant, despite all the press releases, buzzwords and hype: shareholders get wiped out." J Capital continued, in a tweet, that "[w]e called all the ‘buyers' named in [Ideanomics'] press releases this month. Not a single one had made a purchase. One of them thanked us for alerting them to ‘fake news.'"

On this news, Ideanomics' stock price fell from its June 24, 2020 closing price of $3.09 per share to a June 25, 2020 closing price of $2.44 per share, a one day drop of $0.65 per share, or approximately 21%.

Then on June 26, 2020, Ideanomics issued a press release in which it sought to "clarify the status" of its purported EV hub in Qingdao, China. In this release, Ideanomics walked back certain of its prior statements regarding the MEG Center in Qingdao, stating that it was launching three phases of its MEG Center that will eventually total one million square feet. The first phase, according to Ideanomics, occupies only 215,000 square feet.

The stock price continued to plummet on June 26, 2020, dropping to a close of $1.46 per share. This represents a two day drop of approximately 53%.

