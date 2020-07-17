HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Notifies Mohawk Industries (MHK) Investors of Investigation into Whether Board of Directors Should be Held Accountable, Encourages Long-Time Investors to Contact Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges long-time investors in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to contact the firm now . The firm is investigating possible accounting fraud and whether Mohawk's board of directors, including certain senior executives, breached fiduciary duties owed to the company and should be held accountable. Hagens Berman also encourages persons who may be able to assist the firm's investigation to contact its attorneys.



Relevant Holding Period: 2013 – present Contact An Attorney Now: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/MHK

MHK@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Mohawk Industries (MHK) Investigation:



Hagens Berman is investigating whether, during April 28, 2017 through July 25, 2019, (1) Mohawk fabricated revenues by attempting delivery to customers that were closed and recognized these attempts as sales, (2) overproduced product to report higher operating margins and maintained significant unsaleable inventory, (3) improperly valued certain inventory or improperly delivered inventory with knowledge that it was defective and customers would return it, and (4) if so, whether Mohawk's board should be held accountable.

On July 13, 2020, Mohawk disclosed it received subpoenas issued by the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Georgia and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on these topics.

"We're focused on potential damage to Mohawk and, if the company improperly recorded revenues and overvalued unsaleable inventory between April 28, 2017 through July 25, 2019, whether the company's board of directors may be culpable," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Mohawk should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email MHK@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com . For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .