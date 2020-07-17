Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dream Industrial REIT Q2 2020 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 17, 2020 9:49am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (DIR.UN - TSX) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:
   
Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079
  For International please dial: 416-216-4169
Passcode: 9197 915#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Its objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT
     
Brian Pauls Lenis Quan Alexander Sannikov
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer
(416) 365-2365 (416) 365-2353 (416) 365-4106
bpauls@dream.ca lquan@dream.ca asannikov@dream.ca

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com