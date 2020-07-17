Dream Industrial REIT Q2 2020 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (DIR.UN - TSX) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.



Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call: Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 9197 915#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.



Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Its objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca .

