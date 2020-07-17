Dream Unlimited Corp. Q2 2020 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast And Conference Call

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX:DRM) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.



Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call: Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1:00p.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 5776 154#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream's website at www.dream.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.



Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream's website at www.dream.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $9 billion of assets under management across three Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada for immediate sale. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. For more information please visit: www.dream.ca .

For further information, please contact: DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. Meaghan Peloso Kim Lefever Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer Director, Investor Relations (416) 365-6322 (416) 365-6339 mpeloso@dream.ca klefever@dream.ca



