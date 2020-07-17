Market Overview

Dream Office REIT Q2 2020 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 17, 2020 9:47am   Comments
TORONTO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date:  Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET)
Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079
  For International please dial: 416-216-4169
Passcode: 5997 060#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Office REIT's website at www.dreamofficereit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Michael J. Cooper Jay Jiang
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-5145 (416) 365-6638
mcooper@dream.ca jjiang@dream.ca

 

                                             

