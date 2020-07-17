Dream Office REIT Q2 2020 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call:

Date: Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 5997 060#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Office REIT's website at www.dreamofficereit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca .

