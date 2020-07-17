Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in B. Riley Virtual Summer Series Panel on Antiviral Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the B. Riley FBR Virtual Summer Series panel on antiviral therapeutics on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.



Presentation Information: Panel: Antiviral Therapeutics Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

If you are an institutional investor and would like to register to participate in this event, please contact Brian Ritchie of LifeSci Advisors at britchie@lifesciadvisors.com .



About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing severe fungal or viral infections. The Company's portfolio is comprised of breakthrough approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to therapies targeting influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara's proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com .

