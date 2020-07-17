Market Overview

Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution

Globe Newswire  
July 17, 2020 6:59am   Comments
HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.25 per common unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This corresponds to $1.00 per common unit on an annualized basis, which is 32 percent higher than last year's annual distribution.

The cash distribution is payable on August 14, 2020 to all common unitholders of record on July 31, 2020.  Teekay LNG's common unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. Teekay LNG's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Teekay LNG owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TGP", "TGP PR A" and "TGP PR B", respectively.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

 

