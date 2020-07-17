One boy learns to express affection with the power of an animal's love in 'Sam Learns to Hug'

HONG KONG, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new picture book for children that includes rhyming and humor, "Sam Learns to Hug" (published by Partridge Singapore) by Diana Duncan shares the story of a 10-year-old boy named Sam who learns to hug from a most unlikely character, an adopted rescue dog.

Sam's mother is sad because he won't hug other people in the family; just her and dad. When the family adopts a dog, Monty, who has been mistreated and doesn't know how to trust or cuddle people, he soon teaches Sam a lesson. He shows him that hugging others isn't that hard.

"With lots of kids facing difficulties in a very challenging world, such as autistic kids or just kids who may not find it easy to express their emotions physically; schools and parents need insightful books they can share and read with their children," Duncan says, adding that "Enjoyment, laughter, and appreciation of rhyme and an empathy with Sam" are all things she hopes her readers take away from the book.

"Sam Learns to Hug" is available for purchase on Amazon's website at: https://www.amazon.com/Sam-Learns-Hug-Diana-Duncan/dp/1543758150.

"Sam Learns to Hug"

By Diana Duncan

Hardcover | 8.5 x 8.5 in | 28 pages | ISBN 9781543758153

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5 in | 28 pages | ISBN 9781543758146

E-Book | 28 pages | ISBN 9781543758160

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Diana Duncan was formerly a secondary school English Literature teacher. She currently lives in Hong Kong. "Sam Learns to Hug" is part of a series of rhyming picture books, all about dogs and their young owners; each with a theme pertinent to young people.





Partridge Publishing, an imprint of Author Solutions, LLC, aims to help writers in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Southern Africa become published authors. Partridge gives authors in these region direct access to a comprehensive range of expert publishing services that meet industry standards but are more accessible to the market. For more information or to publish a book, visit www.partridgepublishing.com or call 800 101 2657 (Singapore), 1 800 81 7340 (Malaysia), +44 20 3014 3997 (Africa) or 000.800.10062.62 (India).

Attachment

Marketing Services Partridge Singapore pressreleases.singapore@partridgepublishing.com