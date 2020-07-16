Oportun to report second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation ("Oportun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:OPRT) will release financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after market close. Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on that day.



The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-9208 (toll-free) or 201-493-6784 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun's investor relations website at investor.oportun.com . A replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, August 20, 2020, by phone at 844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 412-317-6671 (international), passcode 13706113; a webcast replay will be available at investor.oportun.com for one year.

ABOUT OPORTUN

Oportun (NASDAQ:OPRT) is a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Oportun provides inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers in English and Spanish; online and over the phone in 19 states, and in person at more than 340 retail locations across 9 of those states. For more information, please visit https://oportun.com .

