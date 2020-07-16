Husky Energy to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results
CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its second quarter 2020 results before markets open on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jeff Hart and other members of the senior executive team will participate in the call.
|To listen live:
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340
|To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on July 30)
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 4881
Duration: Available until August 30, 2020
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817
Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services
403-298-7088