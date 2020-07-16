Husky Energy to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its second quarter 2020 results before markets open on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).



CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jeff Hart and other members of the senior executive team will participate in the call.

To listen live:



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340 To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT on July 30)



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010

Passcode: 4881

Duration: Available until August 30, 2020

Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com



Investor and Media Inquiries:



Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services

403-298-7088