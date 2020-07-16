Market Overview

Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares

Globe Newswire  
July 16, 2020 1:42pm   Comments
TORONTO, Canada, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited ("CGI" or "the Company") (TSX:CGI, CGI.PR.D)) (LSE: CGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share payable on September 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020 ("the Dividend"). This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

CGI is a closed-end equity fund, focused on medium to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

