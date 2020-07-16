Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming August 17, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Enphase Energy, Inc. ("Enphase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENPH) investors who purchased securities between February 26, 2019 and June 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you suffered a loss on your Enphase investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws

On June 17, 2020, Prescience Point Capital Management issued a report alleging, among other things, that "at least 39%, or $205.3 million, of [Enphase's] reported U.S. revenue is fabricated." The report also claimed, citing former employees, that "a large portion of [the Company's] astronomical growth over the past two years is attributable to accounting gimmicks that artificially inflate revenue and profits."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $13.72, or nearly 26%, to close at $39.04 per share on June 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that its revenues, both U.S. and international, were inflated; (2) that the Company engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices; (3) that the Company's reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated; and that (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 17, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

