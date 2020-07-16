Market Overview

Unitil Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 16, 2020
HAMPTON, N.H., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (www.unitil.com) has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on July 30, 2020, and will host its quarterly conference call and webcast later that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to review the results.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's Investor Relations page at www.unitil.com/investors. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company's website. An archive of the webcast will also be available for one year on the website at www.unitil.com/investors.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact: 
Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email: diggins@unitil.com

Alec O'Meara – Media Relations 
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email: omeara@unitil.com

