NREL Names Daniel Beckley To Lead Facilities and Operations

Golden, CO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) recently made a key hire to a laboratory leadership position, naming Daniel Beckley as associate laboratory director for Facilities and Operations.

Beckley, who has been leading NREL's facilities and operations in an acting capacity since January 1, 2020, will oversee a directorate that includes the laboratory's Site Operations; Environment, Safety, Health, and Quality; Information Technology; and Security and Emergency Preparedness organizations.

"Dan's expertise encompasses a deep background in many of NREL's core program areas," said NREL Laboratory Director Martin Keller. "His leadership in this role will help us ensure that we continue to have, and grow, the world-class facilities and operations necessary to support our mission."

Beckley joined NREL in 2010, most recently serving as research operations director for Mechanical and Thermal Engineering Sciences and acting center director for Buildings and Thermal Sciences. Previously, Dan was NREL's Buildings Technology laboratory program manager. Prior to joining NREL, Beckley was a presidential management fellow in DOE's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) and served as senior advisor to EERE's deputy assistant secretary.

"I look forward to bringing my varied experience at NREL and across the DOE complex to my new leadership role," Beckley said. "The laboratory continues to grow, and this experience will serve me well as we guide our facilities and operations into a future that meets the needs of our research and support staff who are doing the important work necessary to transform our nation's energy future."

Beckley's previous work experience includes time spent as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer setting up rural electric cooperatives in El Salvador and experience overseeing U.S. state, local, and tribal energy programs, policy analysis, and residential retrofit guidelines. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Westminster College and a master's degree in international environmental policy from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.

NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.

