GF Hotels & Resorts Keeps Momentum Amid Hospitality Crisis - Appoints Peter Nichols to Chief Investment Officer

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 80 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the appointment of Peter Nichols to Chief Investment Officer, continuing to strengthen its skilled leadership team and in stride with the launch of their GF Assurance Program focused on the health and safety of all guests.



Peter brings with him over 35 years of versatile experience in hospitality operations, management, ownership, and brokerage. Most notably, he served as Vice President and National Director of the National Hospitality Group, at one of the largest hospitality brokerage firms in the United States. Peter led his team of over 100 Investment Specialists, located in 40 offices across the country, to nearly 900 hospitality transactions, which represented over $4.7 billion in sales under his direction.

Peter initially gained attention as a hotelier during his time as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Development for a reputable Midwest-based hospitality company, by acquiring 20 hotels across North America and developing extensive relationships with various hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Hyatt Hotels.

Throughout his tenure as a hospitality broker, Peter personally listed, marketed, financed, and sold over 250 4-5-star assets, valued at $5.7 billion. These transactions have equipped him with a deep understanding of financial structures, marketing, project management, and renovations. Peter's unique pairing of hotel operations experience with sales expertise, makes an undeniable asset to the GF Hotels & Resorts family.

"Peter is a well-respected leader in the hospitality industry known for his ability to acquire a broad range of assets and ensuring each is delivered with increased quality," stated Ken Kochenour, CEO and Founder of GF Hotels & Resorts. "Peter is bound to grow our portfolio and enhance each property exponentially. We are lucky to have him as a member of our GF Hotels & Resorts family."

To learn more about Peter Nichols' appointment or GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Director, Business Development, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.

About GF Hotels & Resorts

GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia.

With approximately 80 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 23 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.

Media Contact: Lisa Drake

Director, Business Development

215.972.2235

DrakeL@GFHotels.com