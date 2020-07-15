Market Overview

Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

Globe Newswire  
July 15, 2020
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2020 third quarter results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 17:30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471.  A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 9364679#.  This recording will be available until August 12, 2020.

For further information

Manon Lacroix
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com

