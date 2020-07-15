RAJANT AND EMCOM ALLIANCE REPRESENTS FURTHER INVESTMENT IN EUROPE

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Norway's Emcom AS, a Scandinavian channel distributor and solutions-advisor of antennas, routers, sensors, industrial network products, and cellular solutions. This partnership represents Rajant's further investment in Europe to increase coverage in markets like mining, ports, public safety, construction, and other emerging markets.

Chris Mason, Vice President of Sales for Rajant in EMEA, regarding the appointment shares, "I'm delighted to welcome Emcom as Rajant's distributor in Norway. We have been increasing our activity in the Nordic Countries across mining and construction, ports, and industrial mobility requirements, so it's great to have Emcom working with integrators and resellers in what is a key market for Rajant's growth in EMEA. Emcom's team has a sound technical understanding of wireless signal propagation in challenging environments, so adding Rajant to their portfolio provides a very powerful mission-critical comms capability for the region."

"As Norway's biggest distributor of industrial communication products in 4G/LTE, we offer communication solutions for mission-critical operations," says Håvard Vinsrygg, Manager for Emcom. "Until now, there has been a lack of good alternatives in environments where cellular cannot be used – such as in mines, tunnels, quarries, and more. With Rajant's patented Kinetic Mesh, Emcom is now able to offer our partners a simple, robust, and fail-proof mobile wireless broadband solution, which assures M2M communication and connectivity even in the most difficult of environments."

About Emcom AS:



Emcom AS is an experienced Norwegian distributor and solutions-advisor of antennas, routers, sensors, industrial network products and cellular solutions. Our customers know us as a partner with good knowledge of the products and the technologies behind. We represent such brands as Advantech, Celerway, Poynting Antennas, Panorama Antennas and Sierra Wireless.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant's Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 60 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com