Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
July 15, 2020 9:15am   Comments
YORK, Pa., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 14, 2020, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY), the parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on August 11, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 28, 2020.      

With assets of over $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania.  PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.'s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.      

Questions or comments concerning this Press Release should be directed to:

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.  
Larry J. Miller, Chairman, President and CEO
717-747-1500
lmiller@peoplesbanknet.com		 Larry D. Pickett, CPA - Treasurer 
717-747-1502
lpickett@peoplesbanknet.com

                                            


