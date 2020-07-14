Deem Announces Entirely New Hotel Search and Booking Functionality in its Online Travel Management Platform

San Francisco, CA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced the launch of its entirely new hotel search and booking capability within the Deem Work Fource platform. Deem's powerful technology is being further enhanced with a more streamlined design, superior performance, a simpler-to-use interface and more powerful functionality to optimize the hotel search and booking process. The platform refresh will improve the overall user experience in searching for and booking hotels for business travel.

In light of current global conditions, keeping travelers on platform without leakage to non-approved booking channels is more critical than ever. Businesses need better data on travelers' locations so they're prepared to help should travelers need to quickly alter their plans or return home. But, according to a recent survey1, one of the top reasons for traveler non-compliance is that travelers think their online booking tool doesn't provide a good user experience.

"Our focus is always on innovating," said Deem CEO John F. Rizzo. "Whether that means developing entirely new features or redesigning them for an even better user experience, our mission is to create technology that travelers want to use."

"Because we are dedicated to travel and service, we stay in close contact with our customers" added David Grace, CRO at Deem. "The new release of the hotel search and booking functionality is a direct result of listening to their needs and concerns, and responding in the most effective and timely way possible."

With thousands of hotels available in locations around the world, it can be both time consuming and frustrating for travelers to find the right one for their trip. Deem's new Hotel Enhancement software release is designed to make the user experience seamless, faster and more productive.

This redesigned functionality in the hotel program includes better, more accurate hotel controls and filtering. Now with multiple ways to search hotels, for instance via list view or map view, travelers can find what they need faster. Deem uses multiple sources to retrieve hotel information and removes duplicate listings from results.

The initial phase of the Hotel Enhancements program will be available July 22, 2020. Additional releases that deliver enriched hotel content and more are expected August 5 and August 12, 2020.

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. With its corporate travel booking and management platform that allows travel managers to customize their programs, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem's travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, enabling more than 50,000 corporate customers and the world's largest travel management companies.

Deem, a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings, is now part of the fifth largest travel company in the world, helping drive $25.9 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

