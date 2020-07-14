Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BOS to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Globe Newswire  
July 14, 2020 9:00am   Comments
Share:

RISHON LEZION, Israel, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BOSC), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

BOS will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT - 5:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com.

About BOS

BOS is a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics.  BOS' Robotics and RFID Division offers intelligent robotics and RFID systems for industrial and logistics processes as well as for retail store management. BOS' Supply Chain Division provides electronic components, mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide. Its services include the consolidation of components from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting. 

For more information, please visit: www.boscom.com or contact:

Eyal Cohen, CEO
B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.
+972-542525925
eyalc@boscom.com 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com