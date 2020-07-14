Holberton School Names Legendary Songwriter Savan Kotecha to Its Board of Trustees

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Holberton School , a college alternative training the next generation of digital workers, today welcomed legendary songwriter Savan Kotecha to its board of trustees.



Savan Kotecha has written musical hits for many of the world's best artists. His songs, performed by Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, The Weeknd, Usher and numerous other headliner artists, have earned 17 Grammy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination and have sold more than 375 million copies worldwide.

Savan and his wife founded The MyLeo Foundation in 2017 with the mission to provide college study and vocational training scholarships to students from impoverished backgrounds.

"Pop culture has shown me the importance of representation. It's important that the people shaping the world via music, art, visual media, and technology come from diverse socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds so that everyone feels represented. Holberton's focus on that is very inspiring and is why I wanted to be involved. During this ‘new normal' we're experiencing during the pandemic, we're seeing just how important software engineering is with regards to shaping our new world. Software engineers' creativity and vision will be key in helping us all move forward," said Kotecha.

Kotecha joins an impressive collective of trustees, investors, and mentors at the Holberton School. Trustees include Grammy award-winning artist NE-YO, actor and social activist Priyanka Chopra, CEO of CloudNOW Jocelyn DeGance Graham, Avasant Foundation Executive Director Chitra Rajeshwari, Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel, legendary Educator Esther Wojcicki and Docker co-founder Solomon Hykes.

"We're thrilled to welcome Savan Kotecha to our esteemed Board of Trustees," said Kalache, Holberton's co-founder. "He is such a creative force and has accomplished so much for so many groundbreaking artists. We can't wait to put his innovative ideas and communications skills to use on our mission to increase access to tech education – a goal that has always been important but is especially so now as we help people acquire new, hirable skills during this economic downturn."

Holberton trains world-class software engineers with a unique project-based education. Students acquire practical skills and an understanding of theory through hands-on learning. Students from Holberton have been employed at top-tier employers across the US and Latin America, including Apple, Mercado Libre, Facebook, Pinterest, Tesla, Rappi, and more.

Holberton now has twelve locations globally, with the most recent addition of its Mexico City campus . Other campuses are located in Colombia, Lebanon, Puerto Rico, Tunisia, Uruguay, and the US.

About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone–regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That's why Holberton's college alternative program is free until students find a job. Graduates have gone on to earn six-figure salaries as engineers at leading employers, including Apple, Tesla, NASA, Google, and LinkedIn. Holberton trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory utilizing project-based and peer learning. Students learn how to become lifelong learners and leaders in their fields. Holberton is supported by professional advisors and investors from the technology and entertainment industries, including Grammy award-winner NE-YO ; actor and social activist Priyanka Chopra ; acclaimed author, journalist, and educator Esther Wojcicki; and technology visionaries LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, Yahoo! founder Jerry Yang, Docker founder Solomon Hykes, and Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel . Holberton has campuses in the United States, Colombia, Lebanon, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Mexico. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

