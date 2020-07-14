NYSE: MHK Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Mohawk Industries, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).



On January 9, 2020, a lawsuit was filed Mohawk Industries, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company engaged in deceptive and unsustainable sales practices to mask declining customer demand for its Conventional Flooring products, that Mohawk's increasing inventories was not the result of increasing inflation or the Company's backward integration, but instead the result of the Company deliberately stuffing the channels with Conventional Flooring Products to boost sales, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On June 29, 2020, an Amended Class Action Complaint for violations of federal securities laws was filed against Mohawk and its CEO.



On July 13, 2020, Mohawk Industries, Inc disclosed that on June 25, 2020, the company received subpoenas issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on topics similar to those raised by the amended complaint.



