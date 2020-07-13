nCino Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. ("nCino") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,060,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price of $31.00 per share. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,209,000 additional shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 14, 2020, under the ticker symbol "NCNO." The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are also acting as book-running managers for the offering, along with Piper Sandler, Raymond James and Macquarie Capital.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 13, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About nCino

nCino is a leading global provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,100 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $30 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker.

CONTACTS

MEDIA CONTACTS

Claire Sandstrom, nCino

+1 646.520.0710

csandstrom@mww.com

Natalia Moose, nCino

+1 910.833.0970

natalia.moose@ncino.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 415.445.3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com