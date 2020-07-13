Sensus Healthcare to Present at COVID-19 Webinar Hosted by Maxim Group on July 16th

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announced today that Joe Sardano, Sensus' chief executive officer has been invited to present at the Re-Engaging Medical Practices in an Era of COVID-19 webinar, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Sensus will participate in a panel discussion on Re-Engaging Medical Practices in an Era of COVID-19. As the country slowly begins to re-open, information is imperative. How and when will medical practices re-open, and to what extent? Will pent-up demand recoup some of the lost revenue? What are doctors observing as they re-engage with patients? Does commercialization pick up where it left off? How are companies adjusting their commercialization strategies and practices during this time? What does access to capital look like in a re-opening world? This conference intends to explore these questions and more, with insights from management, engaging Q&A, and informative panel discussions.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP HERE

Webinar Details:

Date and Time: Thursday, July 16, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific)

