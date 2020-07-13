DCOM, TORC, GRUB, and NGHC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: DCOM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Dime's agreement to be acquired by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders of Dime will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp for each share of Dime owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-dime-community-bancshares-inc .

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TORC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to resTORbio's agreement to merge with Adicet Bio, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Adicet will own approximately 75% of the outstanding common stock of resTORbio, while shareholders of resTORbio will only own approximately 25% of the common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-restorbio-inc .

Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Grubhub's agreement to be acquired by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. ("Just Eat"). Shareholders of Grubhub will receive American depository receipts ("ADRs"), representing 0.6710 Just Eat ordinary shares for each share of Grubhub owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-grubhub-inc-merger .

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ GS: NGHC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to National General's agreement to be acquired by The Allstate Corporation. Shareholders of National General will receive $32.00 in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 for each share of National General owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-national-general-holdings-corp .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

