Vir Biotechnology Appoints Elliott Sigal, M.D., Ph.D. to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) today announced the appointment of Elliott Sigal, M.D., Ph.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Sigal formerly served as Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer and President of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS) Research and Development (R&D), where he played an instrumental role in bringing 14 new medicines to patients in need.



"The Vir team is excited to welcome such an accomplished leader to our board of directors," said George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Vir. "Bringing more than 25 years of invaluable experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with him, Elliott will work with the other members of Vir's board to guide the company as we advance our development pipeline to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. We appreciate the urgency and potential of our investigational medicines to benefit people around the world, now more than ever."

"I am energized by the opportunity to contribute to an organization with such a robust research engine and an incredible growth trajectory," said Dr. Sigal, "The company continues to generate results across the portfolio that reinforce the true potential of Vir's multi-platform approach to infectious disease drug development."

During his tenure on BMS's senior management team from 2001-2013, Dr. Sigal spearheaded initiatives to increase R&D productivity, establish leadership in the promising area of immuno-oncology and develop the company's strategy in biologics. In 2012, he was named the best R&D chief in the pharmaceutical industry by Scrip Intelligence. Currently, Dr. Sigal advises biotechnology companies, as well as the healthcare team of New Enterprises Associates, a leading venture capital firm. He is a member of the board of directors of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, and Surface Oncology, Inc., and the private company Affinia Therapeutics Inc. In addition, Dr. Sigal is a member of the Scientific Steering Committee for the Sean Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the board of the Melanoma Research Alliance.

Dr. Sigal received his medical degree from the University of Chicago in 1981 and trained in internal medicine and pulmonary medicine at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). He served on the faculty of the UCSF Department of Medicine from 1988-1992. Prior to medical school he studied at Purdue University, where he earned a bachelor's degree, a master's degree and a doctoral degree in industrial engineering.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.

