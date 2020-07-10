Imperium Group on Why Dave Fox has Become One of the Premier Leaders in the Recruiting World

Dallas, TX, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allow me to paint a picture:



Imagine you are the founder of a niche tech company that's experiencing skyrocketing growth. Demand for your product is soaring, and you can't fill customer needs fast enough. You bring on a few great development hires for your niche technology, and things are moving along smoothly.

A few months pass, and the growth simply isn't stopping. However, one of your key hires who has been instrumental in the company success decides to take a job with a more established technology giant, leaving the entire company in shock.

Now, you're in a situation involving a quickly scaling company without a key player you've been used to depending on for the last few months. Because of your company stage, you're in a fragile position, even though you're growing quickly. You need to replace this key team member, and fast, or things could fall apart.

This is where Dave Fox saves the day. Dave has built Focus GTS into the world's premier recruiting firm for niche technology companies. He's differentiated himself by building the fastest, most efficient, and most streamlined recruiting process possible, connecting great companies with great candidates in as fast as 24 hours.

If you were in the situation of the company above, and you've been working with Dave, before you have time to tell your board that you might experience some hiccups because a key hire was gone, Focus CTS and Dave are already working with you on a killer candidate who is not only going to replace what you lost, but may be even better suited for your needs.

Instead of letting days, weeks or even months pass, hemorrhaging cash, and stressing yourself along with your leadership team, you are in great hands as Focus GTS is already helping you secure the next key member for your team.

Dave explains:

"GTS works with companies around the country and using their cutting edge recruitment process they'll typically cut in half the time it would typically take to fill a position. The Corporate Executive Board recently did a study and found that it costs a company $500 per day for an open position. With our cutting edge process Focus is saving companies thousands of dollars. There's a perception out there that companies can fill roles themselves, that hiring recruiters is a waste of money and this may be true for very general roles, however, as soon as you get into difficult to fill niche roles this thought process is no longer logical. You need to align yourself with an expert that can deliver."

Recruiting isn't something to be left to chance.

