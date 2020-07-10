THE CORTALE GROUP Helps Clients Understand How to Transfer Wealth Successfully

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, a leading investment advisory firm, announced its upcoming presentation on the transfer of family wealth – why transfers fail and tips to ensure the smooth transition of ownership. The webinar, hosted by John Cortale, Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisor, the Cortale Group at LPL Financial, and Emily Dupre, Regional Director of MFS Investments will focus on how holistic financial planning can help build the foundation for long-lasting financial success.



"After working for years to accumulate wealth, it is a shame when I see a client's estate get tied up in court, or worse, to see families broken apart because of the lack of proper planning," said John Cortale. "One of the keys to holistic planning is preparing for your legacy."

"Family Wealth Management is not just about passing financial assets to the next generation. It is also about how to pass on what is important and how to avoid damaging our children's relationships with each other," said John Cortale.

Topics covered during the webinar include:

What is a "Failed" Wealth Transfer?

4 Reasons Why Transfers of Wealth Often "Fail."

Steps to Avoid Common and Costly Mistakes.

How to Communicate Your Plan and Wishes with Your Family

"Financial discussions with family are never easy, yet they can be crucial to properly executing the parent's wishes in terms of the eventual transfer of their wealth to the next generation and beyond. A financial advisor can help bridge the gap so both generations are able to get through this difficult and emotional process," says John Cortale.

Phone Number: 1-800-893-7317

Code: 4651486

Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Time: 4:00 PM

Host: John Cortale, Senior Vice President

Guest Speaker: Emily Dupre, Regional Director of MFS Investments

About Cortale Group

John Cortale and his team at the Cortale Group focuses on understanding the long-term goals of its clients and encourages strong relationships by listening to each and every client's unique concerns and taking them into account when developing their financial plan. We help our clients develop, implement, and monitor a strategy that helps provide a road map that works toward financial stability including planning you're your legacy and the generational transfer of wealth. For more information, please visit: www.thecortalegroup.com

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. MFS Investments, The Cortale Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

The Cortale Group at LPL Financial, 1010 Wisconsin Ave NW, STE 303 Washington, DC 20007

Office: (202) 545-7189 | Email: john.cortale@lpl.com | Website: www.thecortalegroup.com