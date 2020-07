Luther Burbank Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luther Burbank Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ:LBC), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (the "Bank"), announced today that it will release its financial results as of and for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Simone Lagomarsino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luther Burbank Corporation, and Laura Tarantino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 8:00 AM (PT) to discuss the Company's results for the period.

Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of the Company's quarterly performance and a question/answer session by using the phone number or live webcast link listed below. The webcast will include a slide presentation that will be available for review and may be referenced during the call. It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call or log into the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: July 29, 2020

Time: 8:00 AM (PT)

Phone Number: (877) 221-8769

Conference ID: 5782277

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/37ih2rrk

