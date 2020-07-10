Market Overview

Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 2Q 2020 Dividend

Globe Newswire  
July 10, 2020 10:26am
GLEN BURNIE, Md., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ), parent company of The Bank of Glen Burnie®, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share of common stock at their meeting on July 9, 2020. This action marks the company's 112th consecutive dividend.

The regular dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2020.

Glen Burnie Bancorp, parent company to The Bank of Glen Burnie, currently maintains consolidated assets totaling $418.2 million at June 30, 2020. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie is a community bank with eight branch offices serving Anne Arundel County, MD (www.thebankofglenburnie.com).

Certain information contained in this news release, which does not relate to historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company's actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.  For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Jeffrey D Harris, SVP & Chief Financial Officer
Email:   JDHarris@bogb.net
Phone:   410-768-8883

