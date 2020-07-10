Market Overview

General Finance Corporation Declares Dividend of $2.30 Per Share on Its 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

Globe Newswire  
July 10, 2020 8:30am   Comments
PASADENA, Calif., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions (the "Company"), announced today that in accordance with the terms of its 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:GFNCP) (the "Series C Preferred Stock"), the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $2.30 per share. The dividend is the twenty-ninth dividend being paid by the Company on its Series C Preferred Stock and is payable with respect to the period commencing on April 30, 2020 and ending on July 30, 2020. This dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to preferred stockholders of record as of July 30, 2020.

About General Finance Corporation

Headquartered in Pasadena, California, General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN, www.generalfinance.com)) is a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions.  Management's expertise in these sectors drives disciplined growth strategies, operational guidance, effective capital allocation and capital markets support for the Company's subsidiaries.  The Company's Asia-Pacific leasing operations in Australia and New Zealand consist of wholly-owned Royal Wolf (www.royalwolf.com.au), the leading provider of portable storage solutions in those regions. The Company's North America leasing operations consist of wholly-owned subsidiaries Pac-Van, Inc. (www.pacvan.com) and Lone Star Tank Rental Inc. (www.lonestartank.com), providers of portable storage, office and liquid storage tank containers, mobile offices and modular buildings.  The Company also owns Southern Frac, LLC (www.southernfrac.com), a manufacturer of portable liquid storage tank containers and, under the trade name Southern Fabrication Specialties (www.southernfabricationspecialties.com), other steel-related products in North America.

Investor Contact

Larry Clark
Financial Profiles, Inc.
(310) 622-8223

 

