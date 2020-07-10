Nicox Strengthens Cash Position With Divestment of its VISUfarma Shareholding

Press Release

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that it has sold its remaining stake in VISUfarma, a pan-European ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company, to a subsidiary of the main shareholder, GHO Capital, for €5 million. The stake consisted of shares in the UK holding company of VISUfarma and loan notes granted by VISUfarma B.V.



"Realizing immediate value from our stake in VISUfarma through the divestment to its main shareholder, GHO Capital, is a logical step in our strategy focused on the rapid advancement of our R&D pipeline to NDA submissions for our two lead product candidates, NCX 470 and NCX 4251. This agreement, in addition to the expansion of our collaboration with Ocumension in March, is a further proof of our ability to secure the right financial resources for our Company through the leverage of our multiple assets." said Gavin Spencer, Chief Business Officer of Nicox.



Nicox transferred its European and International commercial entities and certain assets and rights to VISUfarma in August 2016. The transaction is subject to certain approvals and is expected to close on or before July 23, 2020.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch & Lomb, and ZERVIATE™ in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com .

