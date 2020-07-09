Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alpine Banks of Colorado Declares Common Shareholder Dividend

Globe Newswire  
July 09, 2020 4:43pm   Comments
Share:

Glenwood Springs, CO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTC:ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $16.00 per Class A and Class B common share will be paid on July 27, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2020.

About Alpine Banks of Colorado: Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $3.9-billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With 40 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 750 people and serves more than 145,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial's highest rating for financial institutions. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

 *Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

Eric Gardey
Alpine Banks of Colorado
(970) 384-3257
ericgardey@alpinebank.com
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com