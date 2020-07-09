Vital Farms Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms, Inc. ("Vital Farms"), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Vital Farms has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "VITL." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. Vital Farms also prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 13,000 stores nationwide.