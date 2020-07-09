electroCore to Participate in Three Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



Maxim Group/M-Vest COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series: Re-Engaging Medical Practices in an Era of COVID-19

Format: panel discussion

Date: Thursday, July 16

Panel 2, "Can't Touch This! – Time for These Devices to Shine!"

Time: 12:30pm – 1:45pm ET

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP HERE

Zooming with LD Micro

Format: corporate presentation followed by 1x1 virtual investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 8:00am – 8:40am PT

Investors can register for the presentation HERE .

Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Format: 1x1 virtual investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, August 11

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's initial targets are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .

About gammaCoreTM

gammaCoreTM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient's neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve's afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine headache in adult patients, and the prevention of migraine in adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua), Bronchoconstriction and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients:

○ Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis)

○ Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy)

○ Pediatric patients

○ Pregnant women

○ Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia

Patients should not use gammaCore if they:

○ Have an active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device

○ Have a metallic device such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw implanted at or near their neck

○ Are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone)

In the US, the FDA has not cleared gammaCore for the treatment of pneumonia and/or respiratory disorders such as acute respiratory stress disorder associated with COVID-19.

Please refer to the gammaCore Instructions for Use for all of the important warnings and precautions before using or prescribing this product.

