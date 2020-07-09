J2 GLOBAL DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In J2 Global, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in J2 Global, Inc. ("J2 Global" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JCOM) of the September 8, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased J2 Global securities between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The case, Garcia v. J2 Global, Inc. et al, No. 20-cv-06096 was filed on July 8, 2020.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) J2 Global engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) J2 Global used misleading accounting to hide requisite impairments and underperformance in acquisitions; (3) several so-called independent members of the Company' board of directors and audit committee were not disinterested; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Specifically, on June 30, 2020 before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report (the "Report") explaining that J2 Global had, among other issues: (1) failed to disclose questionable transactions with related parties; (2); utilized misleading accounting to hide underperformance and impending impairments; and (3) failed to disclose a lack of board independence.

On this news J2 Global stock fell from a closing price of $69.50 on June 29, 2020 to $63.21 on June 30, 2020—a $6.29 or 9.05% drop.

