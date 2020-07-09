Nominations Are Now Open for the 2020 Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMAs)

NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masthead Media, a full-service content marketing company founded and led by women, has just opened nominations for the 2020 Women in Content Marketing Awards, presented in partnership with the Content Marketing Institute, a leading global content marketing education and training organization.



The WICMAs spotlight content marketing achievements made by a diverse group of women in the content and marketing industries, highlighting those who have positively impacted their brands, customers, and colleagues through their leadership.

Winners of this year's WICMAs will be celebrated virtually at Content Marketing World in October 2020, where Masthead Media will be hosting the panel "Trade Secrets: How the World's Most Successful Content Marketers Deliver Results."

A woman may be nominated to win a WICMA award (or nominate herself) through this entry form . Nominations are due by July 31, 2020, and entry fees are fully waived this year.

WICMA Award Categories

General Excellence This award recognizes exceptional content marketing contributions made by the nominee. This can include work she has developed for a brand or organization, or ways in which the nominee has used her voice to inspire and lead others in the industry.

Rising Star This award recognizes an up-and-coming content marketer who has demonstrated exceptional work/talent.

Why the WICMAs?

"We're excited to be part of this program recognizing the work of women in content marketing," shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. "There are some truly amazing, innovative, and game-changing content marketing programs run by women, and we feel it's important to support the WICMAs in recognizing these trailblazers."

"Far too few of these women are spotlighted as thought leaders, or given any kind of recognition for the contributions they are making to our industry," adds Julie Hochheiser Ilkovich, WICMA and Masthead Media co-founder. "We created the WICMAs in order to bring overdue and well-deserved focus to these inspiring, industry-shaping women."

An esteemed panel of WICMA judges will use several criteria to determine the 2020 winners including creative and professional achievements, leadership, mentorship, and community involvement. These leaders, including Robin Bennefield, Editorial Director of Creative & Content Marketing, Marriott; Annie Granatstein, EVP, Creative Newsroom Director, Edelman; Laura Hamlyn, Senior Director, Global Content Team, Red Hat; Stephanie Stahl General Manager, Content Marketing Institute; and Jennifer Goforth Gregory, Freelance Content Marketing Writer & Author, will evaluate each nominee, bringing their expertise from a number of disciplines to the judging process.

For more information on WICMA or to nominate a deserving candidate, please visit https://medium.com/women-in-content-marketing-awards/women-in-content-marketing-awards-2019-8bec173e10e9 .

