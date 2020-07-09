Anteris Technologies to Host TAVR Key Opinion Leader Symposium Moderated by Matt Miksic of Credit Suisse on July 20th, 2020

BRISBANE, Australia and EAGAN, Minn., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Limited (ASX:AVR), a structural heart company advancing the DurAVR™ valve, a novel aortic valve replacement solution, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader symposium on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00AM EDT.



To register for the event, please click here: TAVR KOL Registration

The symposium, entitled "Next Generation Technologies for the era of TAVR in Younger Low-Risk Patients with Aortic Stenosis," is intended to provide investors and analysts with a comprehensive profile of current trends in the use of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), and the future of this technology to treat younger, low-risk patients with aortic stenosis. A key area of emphasis will be addressing how current TAVR solutions are suitable for this newly approved patient demographic, what challenges they have, and what are the leading next generation technologies that are in development. The forum will be moderated by Matt Miksic, Senior Analyst at Credit Suisse, and will feature the following key opinion leaders:

Dr Samir Kapadia, MD (Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH)

Dr Michael Reardon, MD (Houston Methodist, Houston, TX)

Dr Paul Sorajja, MD (Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation, Minneapolis, MN)

In addition, Anteris will provide an update on its TAVR research & development program, as well as an update on its ongoing first-in-human trial of its ADAPT® 3D single-piece aortic valve for Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR) procedures.

About Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR)

Anteris Technologies Ltd. is a structural heart company focused on delivering clinically superior solutions that create life-changing outcomes for patients. Its ADAPT® tissue platform, a next generation technology with zero DNA and zero glutaraldehyde, is the only bioscaffold to demonstrate zero calcification after 10 years of use in complex cardiac surgery. With these advantages, Anteris's best-in-class ADAPT® tissue combined with its valve design has the potential to solve the problems associated with current aortic valve replacement options which are durability and preventing valve degradation.

