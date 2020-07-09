3D Printing Market to Rise at an Accelerated Pace Exhibiting an Astounding CAGR of 25.8% Owing to Increasing Demand from the Automotive Sector, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printing market size is expected to exhibit a stellar CAGR of 25.8% between 2019 and 2026. This is attributable to increasing demand from the automotive sector and advancement in technology across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, publishes this information in its latest report, titled "3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Stereolithography, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, PolyJet, Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), Others) By Applications (Prototyping, Production, Proof of Concept, and Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 8.58 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 51.77 billion till 2026.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/3d-printing-market-101902







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments as well as several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/3d-printing-market-101902





3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a type of process that produces three dimensional solid objects from a digital object. The objects are created by adopting additive processes that involve placing down successive layers of material until the printer creates the object. These layers are perceived as a thin horizontal cross-section of the desired object. The adoption of this type of advanced technology enables the companies to manufacture complex objects using a minimal amount of materials than the traditional manufacturing processes.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. The report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth. The report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. In addition to this, the competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Sector to Promote Growth

Technological advancement has gripped the automotive sector largely by opening up exciting opportunities for the manufacturers to innovate their designs. The adoption of 3D printing technology enables them to produce stronger, robust, and safer products. Furthermore, the manufacturers are adopting the technology to expedite manufacturing processes, build reliable prototypes, reduce operational costs, and improve flexibility. Increasing adoption of advanced technology to cater to the evolving demands of the consumers is expected to drive the global 3D printing market in the forthcoming years.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/3d-printing-market-101902







REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Investment by Major Companies in North America to Bolster Growth

Among all regions, the market in North America is anticipated to witness exponential growth while holding the highest position in the global 3D printing market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to increasing investment by the companies in developing innovative technologies in the region. Additionally, rapid growth in industries such as automotive, healthcare, and aerospace that adopt 3D printing technology will bode well for market growth in the region. The market in Asia-Pacific will witness considerable growth during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing demand for customized products and the adoption of modern technologies by the manufacturers in the region between 2019 and 2026.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Fictiv Collaborates with Jabil to Strengthen Product Portfolio

In July 2020, Fictiv, a digital manufacturing services provider, announced that it is collaborating with Jabil Inc., a manufacturing solutions provider, to streamline its 3D printing prototyping by adopting a unique digital thread. The innovative digital thread is designed to streamline and de-risk the supply chain through transparency, quality, flexibility, and speed. Jean Olivieri, COO of Fictiv said, "With years of manufacturing experience, we are well aware of the move from an idea to the consumption of volume is difficult, although, the products have potential. Our collaborations with Jabil support the end-to-end product lifecycle that involves prototyping to production without involving any risk."



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the 3D Printing Market are:

3D Systems Inc.

Arcam EBM

Autodesk Inc.

Envisiontec Inc.

ExOne

Hoganas AB

Made in Space Inc.

Materialise

Optomec Inc.

Ponoko Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

Voxeljet AG





Quick Buy 3D Printing Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101902







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources Executive Summary Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global 3D Printing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Component (Value)

Hardware Software Services By Technology (Value)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Stereolithography (SLA) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS/SLM) Polyjet Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Binder Jetting Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP/CDLP) Selective Deposition Lamination (SDL) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) By Application (Value)

Prototyping Production Proof of Concept Others By End-User (Value)

Automotive Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Architecture and Construction Consumer Products Education Others By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

TOC Continued..!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/3d-printing-market-101902





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





3D Printing Gases Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Nitrogen, Argon, Gas mixtures), By Technology (Stereolithography, Laser Sintering, Poly-jet technology, Others), By Storage (Cylinder & packaged, Merchant liquid, Tonnage), By Application (Healthcare, Consumer Products, Design and Manufacturing, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Others), By End-Users (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



3D Printing Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Products (Dental Products, Cardiovascular Products, Neurological products, Orthopedic Products, Cranio-maxillofacial products), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling, Bioprinting, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Manufacturing, Stereo-lithography), By Application (Medical, Pharmaceutical, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Research Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026



Food 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ingredient (Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Dough, Proteins, Carbohydrates, Others), By End-use Verticals (Commercial, Residential) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vertical (Printers and Materials), By Industry Type (UAV, Aircraft, and Spacecraft), By Application Type (Engine Components, Space Components, and Structural Components), By Printer Technology Type (DMLS, FDM, CLIP, SLA, SLS and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/3d-printing-market-9479

