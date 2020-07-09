Market Overview

Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
July 08, 2020 11:00pm   Comments
PALO ALTO, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 after market close on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q2 2020 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2020 Update: http://ir.tesla.com  
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit http://ir.tesla.com.

 

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Press Contact:
press@tesla.com

