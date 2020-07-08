Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Media Advisory: AIAC Holds News Conference With Honourable Jean Charest

Globe Newswire  
July 08, 2020 6:04pm   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honourable Jean Charest, together with members of the aerospace and airline industries, will hold a virtual press conference to discuss how the Federal Government's lack of a sector strategy for this important industry is putting jobs at risk and threatening Canada's global standing. 

Mr. Charest will be joined by:

Mike Mueller, Senior Vice President of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada;
John McKenna, President & CEO, Air Transport Association of Canada

DATE:  Thursday, July 9th, 2020
TIME: 11:00 AM (EDT)
WHERE:  *VIA videoconference* 

Please contact Marie-Pier Côté at mpcote@tactconseil.ca to obtain the videoconference link.

*Time subject to change if a governmental press conference related to COVID-19 conflicts. In that case, an updated advisory will be sent.

Information:
Marie-Pier Côté
418 999-4847
mpcote@tactconseil.ca

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com