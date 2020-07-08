Notable Appoints Biotech Veteran Joseph Wagner PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable , which is redefining cancer treatment by taking a functional approach to precision oncology in hematological cancers, announced today that Joseph Wagner, PhD, has joined the company as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Wagner, who has been working in biotech for nearly 20 years, was previously Executive Director at the University of California Drug Discovery Consortium (UC-DDC).



A pharmacologist, Dr. Wagner has spent the majority of his biotechnology industry career focused on building teams and organizations primarily focused on developing small molecule and biologic therapeutics from bench studies through to Phase II clinical trials. He has led programs in a variety of indications, including oncology, and has led bioinformatic efforts to develop novel targets, biomarkers and companion diagnostics. Dr. Wagner has served in CEO/CTO roles at BriaCell Therapeutics Corporation, OncoCyte Corporation, and Cell Targeting, Inc. and has also consulted for leading biotech companies.

Dr. Wagner will report to CEO Laurie Heilmann and work closely with Notable's executive team to drive research, and to expand the depth and breadth of the platform and therapeutic portfolio with the principle mission to provide data-driven decisions on targeted treatment therapy. He will interface externally with key figures from both biopharma industry and academia, and is responsible for developing and managing effective relationships with potential clinical investigators, scientific advisors and key opinion leaders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe as our new CSO," said Heilmann. "He is a seasoned industry veteran with deep therapeutic and diagnostic experience. His strong strategic leadership and extensive operational experience will serve Notable as we advance our mission. We look forward to his insights as we continue to redefine hematological cancer treatment and meet the growing needs of the global biopharmaceutical market."

"Notable's vision of improving cancer patient outcomes using a personalized medicine approach is based on a solid scientific foundation and is representative of how treatment decisions will be made for a majority of cancer patients in the near future," said Dr. Wagner. "The team-oriented company culture paired with this collective vision made Notable a very exciting opportunity for me. I'm looking forward to working with Laurie and the rest of the Notable team to help advance cancer treatment."

Notable's testing platform combines machine learning, automation and high-throughput screening directly on patient samples to help predict responses to potential therapies, and ultimately determine which drugs or drug combinations will be most effective for specific types of cancers. This cutting-edge science will help facilitate drug development and enable pharmaceutical companies to get new therapies to patients faster.

