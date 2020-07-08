Market Overview

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
July 08, 2020 11:00am   Comments
WILMINGTON, N.C., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. ("Live Oak") (NASDAQ:LOB) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access this call dial, (844) 743-2494 (domestic) or (661) 378-9528 (international) with conference ID 3174517. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investor.liveoakbank.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until July 30, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID 3174517.

About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com

Contacts:
Brett Caines | CFO
Investor Relations
910.796.1645

Claire Parker | SVP Corporate Communications
Media Relations
910.597.1592

 

