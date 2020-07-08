Healthe® Introduces World-Class Advisory Board, Names Chief Medical Officer

Melbourne, FL, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe, Inc., the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions, today welcomed 11 members to its Scientific Advisory Board. This distinguished group from diverse medical, scientific, and environmental backgrounds has joined Healthe's Scientific Advisory Board to promote the adoption and continued research of Far-UVC light technology. This technology inactivates pathogens, decreasing the viral load, helping to combat the spread of disease.

Healthe recently announced its Cleanse® suite of human-safe light solutions that continuously sanitizes environments, thus helping people get back to work during these trying times. Independent studies have shown Far-UVC to be effective at inactivating pathogens, including viruses and bacteria. Independent studies have also shown that continuous exposure to Far-UVC light has no adverse effect on humans. As a leading Far-UVC researcher said, Far-UVC "can be safely used in occupied public spaces, and it kills pathogens in the air before we can breathe them in."

Healthe's applications can be combined with the Company's circadian lighting products that help regulate the body's internal clock, boost performance, and enhance sleep. Healthe's lighting solutions meet the UV exposure standards set by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP).

"I want to welcome this incredibly talented and distinguished group to the Healthe team as we deploy this innovative sanitization technology and develop further solutions to improve the health and safety of people," said Abraham Morris, Executive Chairman of Healthe. "For years, we have designed solutions that harness the powerful properties of light to care for people. As the company continues to innovate and develop new ways to enhance people's overall wellness, it is critical that we engage closely with leading doctors and scientists to help us accomplish our mission."



Healthe's Scientific Advisory Board includes:

David J. Bacon, Ph.D. : Dr. Bacon serves as the U.S. Navy liaison officer to the Military Infectious Disease Research Program (MIDRP). A Navy Captain, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, he has more than 20 years of experience conducting, directing and developing evidence-based infectious disease research. At MIDRP, he oversees infectious disease research programs across several continents. Dr. Bacon has published 35 peer-reviewed manuscripts and been invited to give seminars and lead health-related discussions with Ministry of Health/DoD officials worldwide. Dr. Bacon is certified as a level III Science and technology manager and is a member of the global health specialist program.

: Dr. Bacon serves as the U.S. Navy liaison officer to the Military Infectious Disease Research Program (MIDRP). A Navy Captain, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, he has more than 20 years of experience conducting, directing and developing evidence-based infectious disease research. At MIDRP, he oversees infectious disease research programs across several continents. Dr. Bacon has published 35 peer-reviewed manuscripts and been invited to give seminars and lead health-related discussions with Ministry of Health/DoD officials worldwide. Dr. Bacon is certified as a level III Science and technology manager and is a member of the global health specialist program. Bradley A. Connor, M.D. : Dr. Connor is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at The Weill Cornell Medical College and an Attending Physician at the New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus. A gastrointestinal infectious disease specialist, Dr. Connor has been in private practice for the past 30 years and his research has been widely published. He has also served as an Advisor to the White House Medical Unit, U.S. Olympic Swim Team, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, he was a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Task Force on travel medicine and malaria prevention.

: Dr. Connor is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at The Weill Cornell Medical College and an Attending Physician at the New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus. A gastrointestinal infectious disease specialist, Dr. Connor has been in private practice for the past 30 years and his research has been widely published. He has also served as an Advisor to the White House Medical Unit, U.S. Olympic Swim Team, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, he was a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Task Force on travel medicine and malaria prevention. Elliot K. Fishman, M.D. : Dr. Fishman, one of the world's most renowned radiologists, serves as director of diagnostic imaging and body CT in the Department of Radiology and Radiological Science and professor of radiology, surgery, urology and oncology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His areas of expertise include computer applications in radiology, advanced clinical applications of CT scanning, and medical education. Dr. Fishman was an early pioneer in the development of 3D medical imaging as a clinical tool. He has also been a leader in developing new applications for computed tomography including CT angiography for vascular and oncologic applications.

: Dr. Fishman, one of the world's most renowned radiologists, serves as director of diagnostic imaging and body CT in the Department of Radiology and Radiological Science and professor of radiology, surgery, urology and oncology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His areas of expertise include computer applications in radiology, advanced clinical applications of CT scanning, and medical education. Dr. Fishman was an early pioneer in the development of 3D medical imaging as a clinical tool. He has also been a leader in developing new applications for computed tomography including CT angiography for vascular and oncologic applications. Lewis Hofmann, M.D. : A former United States Air Force officer, Dr. Hofmann served as the White House physician for the Vice President and as director of Vice-Presidential medical operations from 2000-2009. Following his White House tenure, Dr. Hofmann was selected to command the Pentagon Flight Medicine Clinic at Andrews Air Force Base where he was the senior flight surgeon for Air Force One. He traveled to over 100 countries, representing more than 85% of the world's population, where he liaised with international medical executives and evaluated their healthcare systems and challenges. For his military service, Dr. Hofmann was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal.

: A former United States Air Force officer, Dr. Hofmann served as the White House physician for the Vice President and as director of Vice-Presidential medical operations from 2000-2009. Following his White House tenure, Dr. Hofmann was selected to command the Pentagon Flight Medicine Clinic at Andrews Air Force Base where he was the senior flight surgeon for Air Force One. He traveled to over 100 countries, representing more than 85% of the world's population, where he liaised with international medical executives and evaluated their healthcare systems and challenges. For his military service, Dr. Hofmann was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal. Smith L. Johnston, III, M.D., M.S. : Dr. Johnston is the Chief Medical Officer at Axiom Space, Inc. the world's leading commercial space station company, and a member of the associate clinical faculty at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Department of Preventive, Occupational and Environmental Medicine in Galveston, Texas. He has spent most of his career as a NASA Medical Officer and Flight Surgeon at Johnson Space Center (Retired), which included supporting over 25 Shuttle and 2 International Space Station (ISS) Expedition Missions, being the medical director of the Occupational and Aerospace Medical Clinic, and leading the development of the fatigue management and human health, performance, and longevity training programs. Dr. Johnston's expertise centers on taking the innovations discovered from the US, International, and Commercial Space Programs to benefit the lives of his earth-bound patients. Dr. Johnston's work has appeared in over 100 scientific publications. He is the recipient of numerous awards from NASA and is a Fellow of the Aerospace Medical Association.

: Dr. Johnston is the Chief Medical Officer at Axiom Space, Inc. the world's leading commercial space station company, and a member of the associate clinical faculty at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Department of Preventive, Occupational and Environmental Medicine in Galveston, Texas. He has spent most of his career as a NASA Medical Officer and Flight Surgeon at Johnson Space Center (Retired), which included supporting over 25 Shuttle and 2 International Space Station (ISS) Expedition Missions, being the medical director of the Occupational and Aerospace Medical Clinic, and leading the development of the fatigue management and human health, performance, and longevity training programs. Dr. Johnston's expertise centers on taking the innovations discovered from the US, International, and Commercial Space Programs to benefit the lives of his earth-bound patients. Dr. Johnston's work has appeared in over 100 scientific publications. He is the recipient of numerous awards from NASA and is a Fellow of the Aerospace Medical Association. Steven W. Lockley, Ph.D. : Dr. Lockley is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a neuroscientist in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He has over 25 years of research experience in circadian rhythms and sleep and is a specialist in the effects of light on the circadian pacemaker and other ‘non-visual' responses to light. Dr. Lockley has studied the role of light timing, duration, intensity, wavelength and history, including the wavelength sensitivity of the circadian photoreception system, helping to confirm the remarkable earlier discovery of a novel non-rod, non-cone short-wavelength sensitive photoreceptor in the ganglion cell layer of the human eye. He has published more than 150 original reports, reviews, chapters and editorials on sleep and circadian rhythms and his research is funded by the NIH, NASA and others.

: Dr. Lockley is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and a neuroscientist in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He has over 25 years of research experience in circadian rhythms and sleep and is a specialist in the effects of light on the circadian pacemaker and other ‘non-visual' responses to light. Dr. Lockley has studied the role of light timing, duration, intensity, wavelength and history, including the wavelength sensitivity of the circadian photoreception system, helping to confirm the remarkable earlier discovery of a novel non-rod, non-cone short-wavelength sensitive photoreceptor in the ganglion cell layer of the human eye. He has published more than 150 original reports, reviews, chapters and editorials on sleep and circadian rhythms and his research is funded by the NIH, NASA and others. Harry Oken, M.D. : Dr. Oken is an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at The University of Maryland, has been listed in Best Doctors of America, and has been named a Baltimore's "Top Doc." Dr. Oken is board-certified in the specialty of Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. His research focuses on nutrition as well as Crohn's disease. He has published articles in a variety of professional journals. Dr. Oken's central theme with his patients is stressing good nutrition, attaining a healthy weight, getting regular exercise, and controlling stress. He continues to spearhead this theme as Medical Director for the Columbia Association (CA), one of the nation's largest homeowners association. He is also the co-author of the recently published book, BOOM! Back to Good Health.

: Dr. Oken is an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at The University of Maryland, has been listed in Best Doctors of America, and has been named a Baltimore's "Top Doc." Dr. Oken is board-certified in the specialty of Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. His research focuses on nutrition as well as Crohn's disease. He has published articles in a variety of professional journals. Dr. Oken's central theme with his patients is stressing good nutrition, attaining a healthy weight, getting regular exercise, and controlling stress. He continues to spearhead this theme as Medical Director for the Columbia Association (CA), one of the nation's largest homeowners association. He is also the co-author of the recently published book, BOOM! Back to Good Health. Michael Roizen, M.D. : Dr. Roizen has served as the First Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. He is also the founding Chair of the Clinic's Wellness Institute. Dr. Roizen currently serves the Cleveland Clinic as Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus, and is a Professor, Lerner College of Medicine of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University. Certified in Internal Medicine and Anesthesiology, Dr. Roizen is renowned for the initiation and development of the RealAge concept to motivate behavior change. Among Dr. Roizen's other notable accomplishments include serving 16 years on FDA advisory committees, starting 13 companies and co-inventing the FDA approved methylnaltrexone (Relistor). He is the author of over 190 peer-reviewed scientific publications, and four New York Times #1 best-selling books and co-authors a daily column with Dr. Mehmet Oz that is syndicated in over 100 newspapers. In recognition of his work, Dr. Roizen is a recipient of an Emmy, an Elle, the Paul Rogers best medical communicator award from the National Library of Medicine, and The United Way of Cleveland Humanitarian of the Year Award.

: Dr. Roizen has served as the First Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. He is also the founding Chair of the Clinic's Wellness Institute. Dr. Roizen currently serves the Cleveland Clinic as Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus, and is a Professor, Lerner College of Medicine of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University. Certified in Internal Medicine and Anesthesiology, Dr. Roizen is renowned for the initiation and development of the RealAge concept to motivate behavior change. Among Dr. Roizen's other notable accomplishments include serving 16 years on FDA advisory committees, starting 13 companies and co-inventing the FDA approved methylnaltrexone (Relistor). He is the author of over 190 peer-reviewed scientific publications, and four New York Times #1 best-selling books and co-authors a daily column with Dr. Mehmet Oz that is syndicated in over 100 newspapers. In recognition of his work, Dr. Roizen is a recipient of an Emmy, an Elle, the Paul Rogers best medical communicator award from the National Library of Medicine, and The United Way of Cleveland Humanitarian of the Year Award. Terry Tamminen : Mr. Tamminen served as the Secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency under Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was later appointed Cabinet Secretary, the Chief Policy Advisor to Governor Schwarzenegger. An expert in business, farming and the environment, he has many notable accomplishments in support of a clean environment, including helping Nigeria create its first solid waste recycling program. In 2010, Mr. Tamminen co-founded the R20 Regions of Climate Action, a public-private partnership to implement economic development projects that can help address the climate crisis and build a sustainable global economy. He is also the author of several books on the environment.

: Mr. Tamminen served as the Secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency under Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was later appointed Cabinet Secretary, the Chief Policy Advisor to Governor Schwarzenegger. An expert in business, farming and the environment, he has many notable accomplishments in support of a clean environment, including helping Nigeria create its first solid waste recycling program. In 2010, Mr. Tamminen co-founded the R20 Regions of Climate Action, a public-private partnership to implement economic development projects that can help address the climate crisis and build a sustainable global economy. He is also the author of several books on the environment. Ashani Weeraratna, Ph.D. : Dr. Weeraratna is the E.V. McCollum Professor and Chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She also holds appointments at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine's Department of Oncology and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center. Previously, she spent 8 years at the Wistar Institute, an international leader in biomedical research. A renowned cancer researcher, Dr. Weeraratna' groundbreaking work focuses on the link between aging and cancer, including how normal age-related changes in the microenvironment can contribute to melanoma formation. A public health advocate, her work has included helping to raise public awareness about the dangers of melanoma and how to take preventative measures against it.

: Dr. Weeraratna is the E.V. McCollum Professor and Chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She also holds appointments at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine's Department of Oncology and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center. Previously, she spent 8 years at the Wistar Institute, an international leader in biomedical research. A renowned cancer researcher, Dr. Weeraratna' groundbreaking work focuses on the link between aging and cancer, including how normal age-related changes in the microenvironment can contribute to melanoma formation. A public health advocate, her work has included helping to raise public awareness about the dangers of melanoma and how to take preventative measures against it. Jamie Leigh Wells, M.D., FAAP : Dr. Wells is a renowned pediatrician. She currently serves as an adjunct professor in the Drexel University School of Biomedical Engineering, Science and Health Systems helping spearhead the nation's first degree program in pediatric engineering and on the Leadership Council of The Wistar Institute (the nation's first independent biomedical research facility and certified cancer center). Formerly, she was a Clinical Instructor/Attending at NYU Langone, Mt. Sinai-Beth Israel and St. Vincent's Medical Centers in Manhattan and the Director of Medicine for an educational advocacy nonprofit conducting extensive outreach as a medical expert and publishing over 400 articles informing the public and policymakers on topics ranging from drug pricing, bioethics, policy and healthcare trends to disease and medtech innovation. Dr. Wells began her career in neurosurgery before moving to pediatrics. She has been featured as a physician leader, was named one of America's Top Pediatricians by Consumers' Research Council of America and has been awarded America's Top Physicians Honors of Distinction and Excellence.



Healthe also named Dr. Luis Eljaiek as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Eljaiek has over 30 years of experience as a front-line physician and innovator, most recently as the medical director for the Geriatric Emergency Department at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. He also served as the chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Potomac Hospital in Woodbridge, Virginia. Dr. Eljaiek was the founder of the Physicians Transport Service (PTS), the first air ambulance program for INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Northern Virginia. He is also a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians. "Healthe is conducting game-changing work with human-safe Far-UVC light to enhance public safety by reducing the presence of harmful pathogens," Dr. Eljaiek said. "I'm looking forward to utilizing my expertise to help advance Healthe's overall strategy of protecting and promoting human health and wellness."

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body's internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Learn more at www.healthelighting.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.





