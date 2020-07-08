Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on July 28, 2020

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the close of the U.S. equity markets on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, during which Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Kenneth J. Mahon, will discuss the Company's second quarter financial performance. There will be a question and answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom200729.html .

Conference Call Details: Dial-in for Live Call: Domestic: 1-888-348-2672 International: 1-412-902-4232

Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.

Dial-in for Replay: Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Availability: July 29, 2020 (10:00 a.m.) through August 5, 2020 (11:59 p.m.) Access Code: 10146095

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.



The Company had $6.35 billion in consolidated assets as of March 31, 2020. Dime Community Bank (the "Bank"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 28 retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank be found on the Company's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy, Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.