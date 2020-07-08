ORYX Gaming Expands Footprint in Romania with Game World Turnkey Deal

TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has bolstered its presence in Romania after landing its second turnkey solution deal in the country, this time with leading land-based operator Game World.



Gameworld.ro has been launched on ORYX's iGaming Platform, an omnichannel and cross product platform supporting casino, sportsbook and lottery verticals. The platform also offers a proprietary set of tools including, player and transaction management, bonuses, CRM, fraud, compliance, analytics and reporting.

The operator also has full access to ORYX Hub, which hosts an extensive library of 10,000+ casino games from 100+ providers, including ORYX's proprietary RGS content and titles from Gamomat and a variety of third party content suppliers such as Evolution, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and Greentube.

Game World has been operating land-based casino activities in Romania since 1999. The company operates the largest gambling hall in the country, Game World Bucharest Mall, and has a very large customer base and a strong reputation in the Romanian market.

The deal will see ORYX further enhance its presence in Romania where its iGaming platform is successfully used by Stanleybet, which is part of Game World Group, and its casino content has been proven popular with players of its operators' partners, including Stanleybet, NetBet, PublicWin and Unibet.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 16 major jurisdictions.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: "This deal with Game World is a result of our commitment to the Romanian operators and we are thrilled to add Game World to the list of our iGaming platform and content partners and to be able to offer our exciting and engaging content to their loyal player base.

Game World is one of the strongest brands in the market with great history and extensive local experience. As a result of recent developments we were asked to deliver a turnkey solution in the shortest time possible and I strongly believe that we are going to take their online operation to a leading position in the online market."

Attila Török, Strategy Director of Game World, said: "With ORYX's iGaming Platform and ORYX Hub we were able to quickly launch our brand online and minimise the impact of the retail closure and further strengthen our business. With such an extensive games portfolio, we are certain the content will have a wide appeal to our players."

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

