QCI Hosts Webinar Series Featuring Optimizations that Deliver Quantum-Ready Solutions at Breakthrough Speed

LEESBURG, Va., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB:QUBT) (QCI), a technology leader in quantum-ready applications and tools, has introduced a new series of free webinars featuring the company's Mukai ™ quantum computing software execution platform and how it can solve real-world, constrained-optimization problems at breakthrough speed.



Session 1: The Value of QuOIR™ Running on the Mukai Platform; Use Cases and Examples

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 12 noon Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific)

Topics: This session will focus on the different ways Mukai can solve a variety of complex, real-world optimization problems faced by nearly every major company and government agency worldwide, including those involving logistics routing, drug design, and manufacturing scheduling.

The presenters will also review a recently published benchmark study showing how Mukai delivers superior performance for an important constrained-optimization problem compared to other solvers, producing best-in-class quality of results, time-to-solution and diversity of solutions running quantum computing software tools on classical computers (Intel® and AMD processor-based) .

Participants will learn about how the QuOIR™ constrained-optimization layer of the Mukai platform makes it easier to achieve this superior performance by automatically creating a QUBO that meets constraints as well as finds an optimal solution.

Sign up today to attend this event and discover how Mukai has brought us to the day when quantum-ready methods on classical systems can achieve greater performance compared to traditional classical methods.

Session 2: The Mukai ‘How To' Webinar

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 12 noon Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific)

Topics: This session will dive deeper into the functions and features of the Mukai quantum computing software execution platform, focusing on how developers and organizations can migrate their existing applications to quantum-ready solutions today and realize superior performance even when running their solutions on classical computers.

Participants will learn how they can get started with their free trial of Mukai , which the company officially launched last week. Learn how to use the Mukai API for calling a proprietary set of highly optimized and parallelized quantum-ready solvers that can execute on a cloud-based classical computer infrastructure and deliver differentiated performance for many quantum-ready algorithms.

Mukai's comprehensive software suite enables developers to create applications that can benefit from quantum advantage without needing to learn how to create quantum gate circuits or create and embed a QUBO.

While quantum computing is typically a high-dollar investment given the sophisticated and costly hardware requirements, Mukai makes quantum application development affordable and scalable compared to running solutions on intermediate quantum computers, like those offered by D-Wave, Fujitsu, IBM and Rigetti.

Sign up today to attend this event and learning how Mukai's unique functionality and breakthrough in performance has eliminated one of the greatest obstacles to the development and adoption of quantum-ready applications.

Your Webinar Host

Steve Reinhardt, QCI's VP of product development, will host the webinars. Recognized for being among the handful of top quantum software experts in the world, Reinhardt has built hardware and software systems that have delivered new levels of performance and analytic capability using conceptually simple interfaces. This includes Cray Research T3E distributed-memory systems, ISC Star-P parallel-MATLAB software, YarcData/Cray Urika graph-analytic systems, and apps and tools for D-Wave Systems' annealing-based quantum computers.

Reinhardt has focused on graph analytics since 2003, developing graph-analytic core software and using it to solve end-user problems, particularly in cybersecurity. He currently leads the QCI product development team which is delivering today on the value proposition of quantum-ready applications and tools.

To learn more about the trial or webinars, please feel free to contact John Dawson at trial@QuantumComputingInc.com . You can also submit your inquiry here .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) is focused on developing novel applications and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-ready computing techniques to solve difficult problems in various industries. The company is leveraging its team of experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics to develop commercial applications for industries and government agencies that will need quantum computing power to solve their most challenging problems. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing ("Company"), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to", or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Mukai™ and QuOIR™ are trademarks of Quantum Computing Inc. Intel® is a trademark of Intel Corporation.

