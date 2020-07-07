KPentertainment to Raise Money for American Red Cross through Live Virtual Meet & Greets

New York, NY, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPentertainment announced today a unique partnership with the American Red Cross to raise funds to help people in need and to create connection during a time of isolation. KPentertainment's roster of emerging and established artists will come together to connect directly with fans for individual virtual meet & greets to raise money for all of the urgent needs of the Red Cross mission.

Starting today, fans can sign up for the chance to receive a meet & greet by making a monetary donation to the Red Cross via www.redcross.rallyup.com/kpentertainment towards the artist of their choice. Once fans donate an amount of their choosing, they will be entered to win a one-minute one-on-one meet & greet with their selected artists. Fans will receive 10 entries for every $10 donation, 30 entries for every $25, 75 entries for every $50, 200 entries for every $100 or can donate a custom amount. 50 winners will be randomly selected, and each winner will receive a confirmation email with a unique code to sign up for a meet & greet reservation within the Looped app. Winners will also receive a digital copy of their recorded session with the artists. Sweepstakes entries for each artist will be open weekly, with a different KPentertainment artist featured every Monday through Friday. Participating talent and sweepstakes schedules:

Cole Swindell: Sweepstakes open July 6 - 10

Dylan Scott: Sweepstakes open July 13 - 17

CB30: Sweepstakes open July 20 - 24

Whitney Duncan: Sweepstakes open July 27 - 31

Jon Langston: Sweepstakes open August 3 - 7

Luke Bryan: Sweepstakes open August 10 - 14

"American Red Cross is always one of the first to respond, or show up, when a natural disaster or tragedy strikes. They haven't stopped during this unprecedented pandemic and always do so much to help meet needs across the country. I am honored to kick off this campaign along with KPentertainment," said Cole Swindell.

The funds raised through the sweepstakes will support the Red Cross mission, including:

Hospital patients who need critical blood every two seconds.

People who need food, shelter and care after disasters of all sizes.

Military families who need emergency assistance.

People who rely on others to save their lives with skills like first aid and CPR.

Communities worldwide that need humanitarian aid.

"We are honored to partner with KPentertainment's incredible roster of generous talent for this special effort," said Don Herring, Chief Development Officer for the Red Cross. "This is a unique way for us to say thank you to those who support our ongoing efforts to prevent and alleviate human suffering through the lifesaving Red Cross mission."

"As a company, we have been looking for a way to do our part during these challenging times and this opportunity with the American Red Cross felt like the right fit for us. The work the Red Cross does across America helps millions of people each year and we are excited to be a part of raising awareness for these urgent needs," said Kerri Edwards, President of KPentertainment.

For instructions on how to register, visit www.redcross.rallyup.com/kpentertainment.

Entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu.com managed and executed this program.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

About KPentertainment:

KPentertainment (KPE) is located in Nashville Tennessee. Founded by Kerri Edwards in 2006 when she began managing Luke Bryan. Today KPE has grown into a diverse client roster that focuses on artist development as well as guiding a vision to help sustain legacies in music. KPE operates on the principal of strong personal & professional relationships with all of their clients. Its team is involved in all aspects of their clients' careers and livelihood and brings a wide array of expertise to the company roster. The company has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the following arenas: artist development, touring, events, financial management, and brand management.

Brittany Rashkin American Red Cross Brittany.Rashkin@flytevu.com