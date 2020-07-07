REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit Announces Stellar Line-Up of Thought Leaders from Over 60 Universities July 13-14

NEW YORK, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 has created a complicated new reality for universities and colleges to educate students at a distance. REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit , hosted by ASU, takes place July 13-14, addressing this head on by bringing together an extraordinary line up of Educational innovators, thought practitioners and influencers to assist faculty with the preparation of online and blended learning for fall 2020. Click here to register to attend. The virtual conference, free for faculty, will address student experience, engagement, course design, discipline insights and other critical issues that are arising daily.



"Higher education faculty have been tremendously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With little training or support, in a very short amount of time, they pivoted to teach online," said David Levin, University Entrepreneur in Residence, Arizona State University and Executive Producer of REMOTE. "REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit was design to equip faculty with tools, tips and techniques and a reflection on the pedagogy that would be effective for them get back to school this fall."

A diverse group of more than 100 speakers from 60 universities and institutions, the program includes keynote presentations and 88 half hour sessions focused on disciplines, best practices and policy over two three-hour days which include networking chats and live Q&A's where attendees can directly ask questions and speakers will answer in real-time. In addition, there will be a live track of 12 sessions featuring Every Learner Everywhere experts in digital instruction and pedagogy.

Keynote speakers include:

Michael M. Crow, President, Arizona State University will kick-off the event. President Crow will share his observations on the wider situation across higher education and on the opportunity for faculty to seize this moment to drive change to create a system fit for the 21 st Century.

Selected featured speakers include:

Ariel Anbar, Professor, Arizona State University

Mike Caulfield, Director of Blended and Networked Learning, Washington State

Tom Thomas Cavanagh, Vice Provost for Digital Learning, University of Central Florida

Cathy Davidson, Distinguished and Founding Director of the Futures Initiative at the Graduate Center, CUNY

Christy Fogal, Mathematics Professor, State University of NY/Monroe Community College

Jose J. Vazquez, Clinical Professor, University of Illinois, Department of Economics

REMOTE: The Connected Faculty Summit will take place in an interactive environment, which replicates the look and feel of a conference and allows attendees to discover immediate ways to improve online class delivery and to obtain navigation assistance around blended delivery. The digital environment provides multiple theaters where attendees can filter the extensive Agenda by areas of interest. Seven presentations run simultaneously every half hour, broken out by topics. The event optimizes networking among attendees with themed Lounges based on types of disciplines and common topics within each. Attendees can join chat rooms to meet and connect with others and share in "free-form" conversations. At the end of each day, attendees are invited to attend a Virtual Happy Hour to share highlights, favorite sessions and talk about the value the Summit.

To date, the Summit has over 17,000 registrants from more than 150 universities and institutions registered to attend. The majority of registrants are professors, instructors, lecturers, teaching professionals, instructional designers, provosts, deans, and department chairs and administrators. Fifty-eight percent of registrants are involved in hybrid teaching (online and on-campus), 35 percent are fully online and seven percent are on-campus only.

